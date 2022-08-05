Police arrest suspect accused of robbing man at knifepoint in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery in Waikiki.

Authorities said 33-year-old Robert Lucas-Kamalani was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said on July 28, Lucas-Kamalani confronted a 40-year-old man with a knife, threatened to kill him and then took his property.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Lucas-Kamalani faces a first-degree robbery charge.

This story may be updated.

