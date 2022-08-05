Open House: Versatile 2-story home in Pearl City and spacious condo in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

Say hello to this versatile, multi-generation two-story home, centrally located in Pearl City. Entering the home, you’ll immediately be wowed by its gorgeous vaulted shiplap ceiling and open floor plan with a total of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Upstairs, you’ll be impressed by the natural light and views from the lanai making this property a standout in the neighborhood. This house offers two remarkably large storage rooms in the carport, a backyard lanai, and easy-to-maintain landscaping. Come see the possibilities!

Next up, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, unit at the Imperial plaza in Kakaako offers a spacious floor plan with the bedrooms situated on opposite ends of the unit. The 10-foot high ceilings maximize the space, and the open lanai is perfect to enjoy the city, mountain and ocean views. Recent upgrades include a new stainless steel sink and range hood in the kitchen, along with new toilets and a re-glazed shower in the master bathroom. A jewel within the Kaka’ako cityscape, the Imperial Plaza combines luxury, convenience and comfort, all in one outstanding location. Imperial Plaza is pet-friendly, secured and offers an array of commercial businesses right at your doorstep.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.