Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:05 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed on Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up

Latest News

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Shooting inside Mall of America leaves some shaken
Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait.
China ratchets up military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi visit