Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Month-long RIMPAC exercises wrap up in waters off Hawaii

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl...
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.(Aiko Bongolan | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bon voyage!

RIMPAC concluded Thursday after over a month of war games that united militaries from around the world.

RIMPAC’s 2022 return was super-sized, after a smaller 2020 version during the onset of COVID-19.

Participants had the chance to test their weaponry and skills through various exercises.

One of the most intensive operations happened Wednesday during a simulated “amphibious assault” near Pyramid Rock at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

In the fictional scenario, an armed radical organization had captured a beach and airfield – the amphibious task force went into action to take it back.

Ships from the U.S., Australia, Mexico and South Korea, along with land forces from nations including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Tonga participated in the exercise.

Other RIMPAC activities included SINKEX operations – where nations work together to sink decommissioned warships using weapons from the sea, land and air.

RIMPAC is slated to return to Pearl Harbor in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 124: Jo Koy dishes on his new flick, his love for Hawaii and his favorite grinds
The August 2021 shooting happened on Kawaiahao Street.
Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified
Milolii last fishing village in hawaii
Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander,...
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley groundwater monitoring well