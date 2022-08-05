Month-long RIMPAC exercises wrap up in waters off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bon voyage!

RIMPAC concluded Thursday after over a month of war games that united militaries from around the world.

RIMPAC’s 2022 return was super-sized, after a smaller 2020 version during the onset of COVID-19.

Participants had the chance to test their weaponry and skills through various exercises.

One of the most intensive operations happened Wednesday during a simulated “amphibious assault” near Pyramid Rock at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

In the fictional scenario, an armed radical organization had captured a beach and airfield – the amphibious task force went into action to take it back.

Ships from the U.S., Australia, Mexico and South Korea, along with land forces from nations including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Tonga participated in the exercise.

Other RIMPAC activities included SINKEX operations – where nations work together to sink decommissioned warships using weapons from the sea, land and air.

RIMPAC is slated to return to Pearl Harbor in 2024.

