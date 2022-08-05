Tributes
Maui Little League all-stars head to U.S. finals at Intermediate World Series

The 13-year-old boys from the Valley Isle are now heading to the U.S. finals.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another win for the Maui Little League all-stars competing in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore, California this week.

“I’m just so proud of our team and our accomplishments,” Central East Maui Little League outfielder Nainoa Haban. “It’s an amazing feeling just stepping on to the field and seeing all the teams from around the world.”

The team from Hawaii is representing the West Region. They knocked out the East Region twice, the Southeast Region and beat the Central Region on Thursday night.

“It feels good to be able to come to the World Series and perform out on the field and it’s kind of exciting because I used to dream about this as a kid,” said Central East Maui Little League outfielder Teyvon Kahalewai.

The final score against Central Region’s Highlander Youth Recreation Little League from Georgetown, Indiana was 7-4 and the boys put on another stellar performance.

First at bat for the West was pitcher and short stop Isaac Gosselin who smashed a homerun.

It is the second home run for the Maui all-star playing in the Little League Intermediate World Series.

The incoming eighth grader at Kamehameha Schools Maui was all smiles running around the bases.

“I feel pretty good about hitting my first home run in the World Series. I did good both sides of the ball offensively and defensively and we just played all around good baseball today,” Gosselin said.

Gosselin and Malu Rosaga both pitched Thursday night and had a strong defense behind them.

“It felt good pitching. I stayed relaxed, nice, and focused and had confidence,” Rosaga said.

The Maui boys feel confident challenging host-team Danville, California in the U.S. Championship game on Saturday.

“We just have a great bond,” said Central East Maui Little League first baseman Kekoa Brown. “No other team has that much of a good gel together like we do.”

The U.S. Championship game is on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Games are live on the ESPN+ app.

