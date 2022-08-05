Marine pleads not guilty to killing pregnant wife near H-3 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of stabbing his wife to death near the H-3 freeway pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday, officials said.

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was charged for second degree murder.

According to HPD, the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on July 20 by Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, where police said witnesses saw a man standing over a woman.

The marine repeatedly stabbed Dana Alotaibi multiple times on the side of the highway before cutting himself with a pocketknife, authorities said.

Friends of Alotaibi said the couple were married for three years but recently separated.

Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from the active-duty Marine stationed in Kaneohe.

Officials said Tejeda-Castillo was denied a bail reduction and maintained a bond at $1 million.

His trial is set to begin in October.

