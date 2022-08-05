Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday

Trade winds will remain weak as a surface trough weakens the local pressure gradient. Afternoon sea breezes will be strong enough to overpower the trades in most areas, resulting in afternoon clouds and spotty showers for interior and leeward areas. Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and the trough should move away over the weekend, bringing a return to more typical conditions.

Longer term, there’s a few wild cards. Showers may increase Monday and Tuesday with the possibility of a weak surface trough passing through the islands. We’ve also been watching for possible tropical development well to the southeast of the state, with forecast models showing a tropical low passing to the south around midweek. It’s still too far into the future to say exactly what effects the islands will get, if any, but it’s a good reminder to be prepared as we enter the peak of the hurricane season.

In surf, no significant swells for the next couple of days. Moderate east shore surf will be trending downward for now, but will likely rise again as trade winds strengthen early next week. South shores waves are also on the way down and will become a bit choppy Saturday, but may get a small boost Sunday.

