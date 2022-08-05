Tributes
‘Art imitating life’: Jo Koy’s first box office movie is a love letter to immigrant families

Jo Koy is focused on getting more diversity in Hollywood with his first box office movie.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Easter Sunday” premieres Friday and comedian Jo Koy has high hopes for his first box office movie.

And not just in ticket sales.

“Easter Sunday” mirrors some of comedian Jo Koy’s real-life relationships with his mom and his son.

And it mixes in plenty of laughs as his wacky Filipino family winds up in an unexpected adventure.

“So it’s basically art imitating life,” the comedian said, during a recent interview with HNN.

He added that it was important for him to make a movie that increases representation of Filipinos and other Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on the big screen.

“It’s important not only for me and not only for Filipinos, but just for AAPI and any immigrant that moves to this country that for some reason is invisible,” he said.

Episode 124: Jo Koy dishes on his new flick, his love for Hawaii and his favorite grinds

“So that’s what this movie is, it was a chance to tell our story about a family that happens to be Filipino. And when people go see this movie, they’re gonna realize that we’re all relatable. And we’re all the same.”

Jo Koy is focused on getting more diversity in Hollywood.

And who knows? Maybe one day his next movie will be filmed in Hawaii ― a place he calls his second home.

“The love that Hawaii is, the ‘ohana that they they put me in is just incredible,” he said.

