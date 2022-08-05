Tributes
Humane society looks to match dozens of animals with their ‘furrever’ home

There are lots of kittens and adult cats that are ready to find a home.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for a new “furrever” friend, the Hawaiian Humane Society is here to help.

Hawaii shelters are taking part in the national effort “Clear the Shelters,” which finds homes for animals across the country.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has about 23 dogs listed on their website, though they may have more that aren’t ready for adoption just yet.

For cats, the numbers are overwhelming with well over 100 posted online. There are lots of kittens and adult cats that are ready to find a loving home.

Since the launch of the Clear the Shelters campaign in 2015, more than 703,000 pets have found their homes.

The campaign is a partnership between NBC Universal, Hill’s Nutrition and local shelters around the United States.

To learn more, visit the following sites:

