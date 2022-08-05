Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Last Fishing Village in Hawaii” has a shiny new title — and with it, a set of government protections.

Milolii on Hawaii Island is officially designated as the second Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in the state.

Signed into effect by Gov. David Ige, the coastline’s new position is meant to protect and conserve fish populations and habitats by combining traditional Hawaiian fishing practices with modern approaches to conservation, officials reported.

“We need young people to carry this work forward and encourage other communities to create community-based subsistence fishing areas for the benefit and future of the entire state,” the governor said.

“Milolii is a shining example of how we can all work together for the benefit of our marine resources, our keiki and our kupuna.”

Haena, on Kauai, is another Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area protected by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources.

DLNR rules for Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Areas include:

Size and/or bag limits

Seasonal restrictions for certain fish

No-take policies of certain fish

No commercial aquarium fishing

And specific gear and species restrictions within several sub-areas within the broader CBSFA boundary

