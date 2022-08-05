Tributes
Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters

Milolii last fishing village in hawaii
Milolii last fishing village in hawaii(DLNR)
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Last Fishing Village in Hawaii” has a shiny new title — and with it, a set of government protections.

Milolii on Hawaii Island is officially designated as the second Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in the state.

Signed into effect by Gov. David Ige, the coastline’s new position is meant to protect and conserve fish populations and habitats by combining traditional Hawaiian fishing practices with modern approaches to conservation, officials reported.

“We need young people to carry this work forward and encourage other communities to create community-based subsistence fishing areas for the benefit and future of the entire state,” the governor said.

“Milolii is a shining example of how we can all work together for the benefit of our marine resources, our keiki and our kupuna.”

Haena, on Kauai, is another Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area protected by the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources.

DLNR rules for Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Areas include:

  • Size and/or bag limits
  • Seasonal restrictions for certain fish
  • No-take policies of certain fish
  • No commercial aquarium fishing
  • And specific gear and species restrictions within several sub-areas within the broader CBSFA boundary

