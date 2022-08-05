Hawaii senators introduce 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz cosigned an act along with their democratic colleagues to place a term limit on U.S. Supreme Court justices.

The measure would limit justices to 18 years of service in the nation’s highest court, after which they would assume “senior status.”

Regular appointments of Supreme Court justices in the first and third years following a presidential election would also be established through the bill.

“We are already seeing the detrimental consequences of this right-wing power grab — from overruling common sense gun safety law, and restricting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to combat climate change, to eliminating the fundamental right to abortion care,” Hirono said.

“We need to restore balance and fairness to our nation’s highest court. Creating term limits for Supreme Court justices is a first step in that process.”

