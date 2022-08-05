Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii senators introduce 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices

The measure would limit justices to 18 years of service in the nation’s highest court, after...
The measure would limit justices to 18 years of service in the nation’s highest court, after which they would assume “senior status.”(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz cosigned an act along with their democratic colleagues to place a term limit on U.S. Supreme Court justices.

The measure would limit justices to 18 years of service in the nation’s highest court, after which they would assume “senior status.”

Regular appointments of Supreme Court justices in the first and third years following a presidential election would also be established through the bill.

“We are already seeing the detrimental consequences of this right-wing power grab — from overruling common sense gun safety law, and restricting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to combat climate change, to eliminating the fundamental right to abortion care,” Hirono said.

“We need to restore balance and fairness to our nation’s highest court. Creating term limits for Supreme Court justices is a first step in that process.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
Officials said he pronounced dead on Tuesday.
43-year-old man dies after being pulled from waters off Ko Olina
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants

Latest News

There are lots of kittens and adult cats that are ready to find a home.
Humane society looks to match dozens of animals with their ‘furever’ home
Just this week, the FBI said they recovered three minor females who were missing on the Big...
FBI director questioned on effort to protect Native Hawaiians from sex trafficking
Entertainment: Kauai actress Siena Agudong; New Kids on the Block Day
Entertainment: Kauai actress Siena Agudong; New Kids on the Block Day
Humane society looks to match dozens of animals with their ‘furever’ home
Humane society looks to match dozens of animals with their ‘furever’ home