Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports new monkeypox case, bringing total count to 12

FILE
FILE(CDC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has identified an additional case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in an ongoing outbreak to 12.

The latest individual is a Maui resident with a history of travel outside of Hawaii.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

“We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available—especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak.”

Monkeypox Misconceptions: The virus isn’t only an LGBTQ+ concern, officials say

The latest case comes as the US declares the monkeypox outbreak a U.S. health emergency.

Nationwide, more than 6,600 people have contracted the virus.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing.

The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men.

But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander,...
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley groundwater monitoring well
16-year-old Matty Inaba
This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title
Midday Newscast: Pelosi left Taiwan, but the retaliation from China is only beginning
The city ordinance is set to take full effect Sept. 6, banning disposable plastic food, drink...
PODCAST: Hold the plastic! City rules on single-use foodware to take effect