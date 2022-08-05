Hawaii reports new monkeypox case, bringing total count to 12

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has identified an additional case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in an ongoing outbreak to 12.

The latest individual is a Maui resident with a history of travel outside of Hawaii.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

“We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available—especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak.”

The latest case comes as the US declares the monkeypox outbreak a U.S. health emergency.

Nationwide, more than 6,600 people have contracted the virus.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing.

The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men.

But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

