Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds fill in over the weekend

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds fill in over the weekend
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen over the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward areas, while most leeward areas return to being mostly dry. A brief increase in trade wind showers is possible Monday and Tuesday.

A moderate period east swell will slowly trend down over the next few of days. East shore surf may trend back up early next week as trades become more established locally and upstream. Surf along south facing shores will remain on the small side. A small long period south swell arrives on Tuesday with a slight bump expected in surf heights.

Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend.
Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend.
Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday
