Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighter: As many as 10 of his relatives feared dead in house fire

As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania,...
As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Pennsylvania home early Friday, leaving three people dead and several others unaccounted for, state police said.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said, but their names and further information about them have not been released. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam
Officials said he pronounced dead on Tuesday.
43-year-old man dies after being pulled from waters off Ko Olina
The 20-year-old suspect was arrested by Honolulu Police in Kaneohe this afternoon.
Police arrest suspect accused of stalking, raping woman at knifepoint in Manoa

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Corey Parker was named a “Highway Angel” by the Truckload Carriers Association for his heroic...
Truck driver named ‘Highway Angel’ for saving life of overdosing driver
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Firefighters shared how they rescued a woman caught in a flash flood in Southern Nevada.
‘She only had about a minute left’: Firefighters rescue woman caught in flash flood