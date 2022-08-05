Episode 124: Jo Koy dishes on his new flick, his love for Hawaii and his favorite grinds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comedian Jo Koy opens up about his first box office movie “Easter Sunday” on this week’s ‘Muthaship’ podcast.

The film mirrors some of Jo Koy’s real-life relationships with his mother and son and mixes in plenty of laughs as his wacky Filipino family suddenly finds themselves in an unexpected adventure.

Jo Koy says his main motivation for the movie was to shine the spotlight on AAPI talent and the Filipino culture, which he says has been largely underrepresented on the big screen.

He also talks about an emotional moment that he shared with his co-star, Hawaii-born actress Tia Carrere, his deep connection with the Aloha State and his favorite ono grinds.

