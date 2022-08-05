BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley groundwater monitoring well

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it has detected petroleum contamination in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley ― a discovery the agency called concerning.

It’s the first time a BWS testing well have ever detected contamination.

And it’s the latest ripple in the ongoing Red Hill crisis.

Also detected in the water were polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), chemicals found in gas and crude oil that could be carcinogenic.

Officials said the levels, confirmed last month, are low and below EPA action.

“This new data raises the level of concern,” said Ernie Lau, BWS chief engineer and manager.

“It was kind of unexpected. We didn’t think it was there. This new information will show there needs to be some investigation on the east side of the (Red Hill) facility, too.”

The monitoring well where the contamination was found is about 1,500 feet southeast of the Red Hill facility.

There are no immediate changes planned to how BWS operates.

But Lau said the detections of contaminants in the monitoring well are “warnings we cannot ignore.”

BWS also said it has met with the EPA and DOH to share the new data.

“DOH and EPA agree that at the very low levels detected, it is not expected to cause any health effects,” BWS said.

EPA added that it takes the “information seriously” and is trying to determine appropriate next steps.

