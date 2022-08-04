Woman accused of trying to rob Big Island store with pellet gun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who allegedly robbed a Big Island store with a pellet gun has been charged with terroristic threatening and robbery.

Isabella Gonzales, 24, allegedly tried to rob the Malama Market in Pahoa on Monday.

Gonzales faces up to 20 years in prison.

She was set to appear in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Her bail is set at $55,000.

