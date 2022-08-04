Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Waianae teen boxer suspended from league after apparently brutally beating another student

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another student along the sidewalk.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up and coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of the league, after an apparent video of a brutal beating surfaced online.

The video, which we are not showing due to the ages involved, reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another student along the sidewalk.

WAKO team USA kickboxing announced Tuesday that Lopez was suspended from the upcoming junior world championship and all other events indefinitely.

Just a few weeks ago, the Waianae teen was set to represent the United States at the World Youth Kickboxing Championships in Italy.

In the video, the victim Deizel-James Vicente does not appear to fight back. He’s punched and kicked repeatedly while trying to protect himself on the ground.

Vicente said he suffered potentially dangerous brain bleed as a result.

“We personally have nothing against him,” said Vicente. “Like sorry he was suspended from WAKP but I just feel like it’s not cool for him to do that.”

He added, “Throwing hands before asking questions, that’s not cool. Especially for everyone. I wasn’t fighting back. I had no help.”

HNN has reached out to Lopez, but he has since deactivated his social media accounts.

We also reached out to the Department of Education and HPD but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Agua from Aquaman: Here’s why Jason Momoa was passing out water at 36,000 feet
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country

Latest News

Statewide, there have been 15 traffic fatalities involving pedestrians statewide so far this...
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts
Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach
In wake of recent monk seal attack, state steps up efforts to protect the endangered species
Diamond Head Crater
State closes Diamond Head’s historic spiral stairwell to tackle rust