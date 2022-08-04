Tributes
Rust reduction project prompts temporary closure of Diamond Head’s spiral stairwell

Diamond Head Crater
Diamond Head Crater
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced a temporary closure of Diamond Head’s spiral stairwell.

Officials said the Leahi Fire Control Station Spiral Stairwell will be off limits for four weeks for a rust reduction project.

The closure begins August 15.

The state is asking hikers to plan their hike accordingly.

