Rust reduction project prompts temporary closure of Diamond Head’s spiral stairwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced a temporary closure of Diamond Head’s spiral stairwell.
Officials said the Leahi Fire Control Station Spiral Stairwell will be off limits for four weeks for a rust reduction project.
The closure begins August 15.
The state is asking hikers to plan their hike accordingly.
