Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack.

Under new offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, the UH offense looks to be an exciting, fast-paced scheme with multiple weapons at their disposal.

The ‘O’ using training camp to fine tune the details before letting it fly come kick off on August 27th.

“The guys are working their tails off.” Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker told Hawaii News Now. “They’re doing a great job, they’re coming in, we’re spending the time in the meeting room, we’re spending the time in the film room, you know, and then like I said, we’ve got to translate some more consistency on the field.”

Learning a new offense can be a daunting task, but for the returning players. they’re starting to get a feel for their playbooks and they’re ready to let it fly.

“Obviously, there’s plenty to work on, plenty to improve on, but we’ll get there.” Tight end Caleb Phillips said. “It’s encouraging to see just after two weeks, I’ve seen things starting to roll, things are starting to flow.”

Many position groups on offense have been rearranging, leaving starting jobs up for grabs, but a unit that has been relatively untouched is the offensive line and that continuity will be their strong suit as they lead the ‘Bows in the trenches.

“We want our group to be the ones that they can turn to when things get bad, when things get hard.” Center Eliki Tanuvasa said. “No matter what happens, you know, give it to us, run the rock, pass it, whatever it is you know, we’ll get the job done, we’ll bring the energy every day.”

However, a position that is still in question is the quarterback.

With a room full of gunslingers vying for the starting spot under center, according to coach Shoemaker, the title of QB 1 is still up for grabs.

“I’m excited to just kind of see each of those guys kind of lean in to what we’re asking them to do, the decision-making and things like that is really consistent across all six guys.” Coach Shoemaker said. “Now it’s going to be, which guys making the plays, which guy gives us the plus arm, which guy gives us plus athleticism and all those things.”

The ‘Bows continue camp through the end of August.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.