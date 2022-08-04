Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said.
Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense.
HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd.
According to investigators, Robinson started shooting when a verbal argument with a 58-year-old man escalated.
Officials said no one was hurt.
Robinson’s bail is set at $25,000.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.