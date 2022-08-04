Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big facelift planned for the aging Manoa Marketplace.

Exterior renovations to the beloved neighborhood shopping center will begin this month and are planned to be completed by fall 2023.

Alexander & Baldwin plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking, a central staircase and electric vehicle parking stalls.

A rendered image of the exterior construction planned to surface at Manoa Marketplace by fall 2023. (A&B)

There are also plans to update the property’s infrastructure by reroofing, replacing air conditioning units and adding rideshare parking stalls.

A&B first purchased the marketplace in 2016.

With over 140,000 square feet of space, longtime tenants such as Island Manapua, Kay’s Crackseed, Fendu Boulangerie Safeway and Long’s will remain in place as of now.

New tenants will be announced later this year.

Two incoming businesses are “The Showroom” by Allison Zu and the Manoa Valley Veterinary Clinic.

