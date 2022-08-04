Tributes
LIVE: City prosecutor says 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified

The August 2021 shooting happened on Kawaiahao Street.
The August 2021 shooting happened on Kawaiahao Street.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified.

The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges.

The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street.

The barricade suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Ventura, was fatally shot after he pointed his gun at police.

“He ignored repeated commands to drop his gun,” Alm said. “The use of deadly force which resulted in Mr. Ventura’s death was justified” in order to protect other officers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

