‘It’s almost disrespectful’: NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responds to marriage news leak

Tagovailoa said his number one priority this season is to focus as he attends training camp in Florida, preparing for its first season under Coach Mike McDaniel.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now a married man, but he’s not happy about the word getting out.

The Saint Louis alum said he would have preferred to have a private life — until the news leaked.

That’s because Andy Slate of Fox Sports 640 tweeted Tuesday that a “clergy source” revealed the 24-year-old tied the knot just last month.

Tagovailoa confirmed Wednesday that he married North Carolina native Annah Gore in Florida.

“Obviously in this world, it’s not how it is,” said Tagovailoa. “It’s almost disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is, I can’t do anything about it. Guys I have a wife... It means no girls for me... That’s a perspective.”

Tagovailoa said his number one priority this season is to focus as he attends training camp in Florida, preparing for its first season under Coach Mike McDaniel.

