‘It’s almost disrespectful’: NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responds to marriage news leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now a married man, but he’s not happy about the word getting out.

The Saint Louis alum said he would have preferred to have a private life — until the news leaked.

That’s because Andy Slate of Fox Sports 640 tweeted Tuesday that a “clergy source” revealed the 24-year-old tied the knot just last month.

SLATER SCOOP: Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring.



Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 2, 2022

Tagovailoa confirmed Wednesday that he married North Carolina native Annah Gore in Florida.

“Obviously in this world, it’s not how it is,” said Tagovailoa. “It’s almost disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is, I can’t do anything about it. Guys I have a wife... It means no girls for me... That’s a perspective.”

Tagovailoa said his number one priority this season is to focus as he attends training camp in Florida, preparing for its first season under Coach Mike McDaniel.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.