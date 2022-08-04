Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii national parks offer free entry Thursday as visitor spending rebounds

Hawaii’s national parks see steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows.
Hawaii’s national parks see steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows.

Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.

People have been returning to national parks since lockdowns and mandates were lifted.

That’s great news for the state as well as Hawaii’s national parks, such as the World War II Valor Sites at the Pacific National Monument.

According to the National Park Service, in 2021 there were 1.3 million people who visited Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, spending around $117 million in the surrounding area.

On Oahu, there were 1.2 million visitors at World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument who spent more around $223 million.

On Maui, approximately 853,000 visitors stopped at Haleakala National Park and spent around $61 million in the area.

”We’re happy to see so many visitors returning to iconic parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, but there are hundreds more that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Whatever experience you’re looking for in 2022, national parks are here to discover,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway.
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
Water samples taken by UH scientists from Pearl City Peninsula
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water

Latest News

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Waianae teen boxer suspended from league after apparently brutally beating another student
Waianae teen boxer suspended from league after apparently brutally beating another student
Waianae teen boxer suspended from league after apparently brutally beating another student
Sunrise News Roundup (August 4, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (August 4, 2022)
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger through Friday