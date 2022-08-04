Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway.
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
Water samples taken by UH scientists from Pearl City Peninsula
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through Friday
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger through Friday
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story