Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold into Friday with land and sea breezes over each island. Clouds and showers will favor island mountain and interior sections each afternoon before clearing out around sunset. Trade winds will then restrengthen this weekend as a high pressure ridge settles over the region. Moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclone Georgette, will drift westward across the islands enhancing shower activity early Monday into Tuesday.

North shore surf will remain near waist high a northeast swell turns more north and a slightly higher period east swell travels around the island chain. The passage of this small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity will produce relatively higher surf along east facing shores the next few days.

