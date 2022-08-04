Tributes
Flood advisory issued for parts of Maui

Radar shows an area of heavy rain in the Wailea and Makena areas of Maui
Radar shows an area of heavy rain in the Wailea and Makena areas of Maui
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for the southwest area of east Maui, where heavy rain was causing minor flooding.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood advisory is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area.

Areas that may experience minor flooding include Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena and Keokea.

Trade winds have become lighter, with afternoon sea breezes developing for leeward areas of the islands, resulting in some pop-up showers. Those showers should diminish during the evening.

This weather pattern is expected to continue through Friday. Trade winds are expected to return over the weekend.

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
Wednesday's Forecast
