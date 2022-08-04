Flood advisory issued for parts of Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for the southwest area of east Maui, where heavy rain was causing minor flooding.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood advisory is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area.

Areas that may experience minor flooding include Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena and Keokea.

Trade winds have become lighter, with afternoon sea breezes developing for leeward areas of the islands, resulting in some pop-up showers. Those showers should diminish during the evening.

This weather pattern is expected to continue through Friday. Trade winds are expected to return over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.