Cracks in concrete pillars could delay opening of embattled rail project to 2023

Your top local stories for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu’s rail project could see another delay as engineers assess cracks to the structure.

Blangiardi told Honolulu Civil Beat on Wednesday engineers may need more time to investigate serious cracking issues in some rail concrete pillars in West Oahu.

The mayor said he felt very confident that the rail’s initial opening could happen before the end of this year. But if repairs are needed, he said the opening will be pushed back to potentially early-2023.

Cracks in concrete columns pose more issues for Honolulu’s embattled rail project

Blangiardi also stressed that he has not made a final decision yet.

Rail consultants noticed the cracking issue earlier this year in what’s known as “hammerhead piers” that support several West Oahu stations.

“The observed shear cracks are a critical item, as catastrophic shear failures can happen suddenly and without warning,” rail officials described the issue.

They’re urging against allowing public access until the problem is resolved.

The rail authority is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday discuss this situation.

