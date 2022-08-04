Calling all keiki basketball players! Rainbow Warriors to hold free clinic on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa men’s basketball team is headed to the Garden Isle this weekend to hold a free clinic for all keiki 12 and under.

The clinic will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kauai High School.

Head Coach Eran Ganot, his staff and student-athletes will be giving hands-on instruction.

“We appreciate the people of Kauai opening their arms to us,” said UH Manoa men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot. “I’ve always said we represent the entire state of Hawaii. Our hope is to make regular visits to Kauai as well as the other neighbor islands.”

Participants will receive a UH t-shirt while supplies last.

To register your keiki, contact Teddy Arroyo at teddy@wesconpw.com.

