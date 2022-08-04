‘Bows edge rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch named one of 10 nominees for 2022 Wuerffel Trophy award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Rainbow Warriors defensive linemen Jonah Kahahawai-Welch became one of 10 nominees for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy award.

The Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama graduate was named to the watch list last Thursday — along with 114 other college football players — but survived the cut down to 10.

The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who spread a positive impact through society.

Kahahawai-Welch recently volunteered at the ‘Bows first annual women’s football clinic and social, while also helping with UH’s Youth Impact Program.

The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists will be named on Nov. 1 — finalists will be named on Nov. 22

On Dec. 8, the recipient will be named.

