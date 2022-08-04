Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Bows edge rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch named one of 10 nominees for 2022 Wuerffel Trophy award

(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Rainbow Warriors defensive linemen Jonah Kahahawai-Welch became one of 10 nominees for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy award.

The Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama graduate was named to the watch list last Thursday — along with 114 other college football players — but survived the cut down to 10.

The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who spread a positive impact through society.

Kahahawai-Welch recently volunteered at the ‘Bows first annual women’s football clinic and social, while also helping with UH’s Youth Impact Program.

The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists will be named on Nov. 1 — finalists will be named on Nov. 22

On Dec. 8, the recipient will be named.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another...
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway.
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu

Latest News

The clinic will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kauai High School.
Calling all keiki basketball players! Rainbow Warriors to hold free clinic on Kauai
Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the...
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp
Representing the West Region, the Central Maui all-stars advances to the quarterfinals after a...
Maui all-stars advance to quarterfinals at Little League Intermediate World Series
At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different...
Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state