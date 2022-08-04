Tributes
Hawaii Island man charged with sex assault, terroristic threatening

Mug shot of 58-year-old David Scott Paulino.(Hawaii County Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Hawaii Island man was arrested and charged with various offenses, including first-degree sex assault.

County authorities said David Scott Paulino allegedly hit a victim several times at an Ululani Street home in Hilo the early morning of July 31.

Paulino then allegedly strangled the victim before sexually assaulting her.

During the attack, police said Paulino threatened her with a knife, and took her phone away while she attempted to call police.

Paulino was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse of a family household member, two counts of first degree sex assault, terroristic threating, and crime reporting interference. His bail was set at $123,000.

Police said he remained in custody with an initial court appearance set for Thursday in Hilo District Court.

