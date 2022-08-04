Tributes
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text messages during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real."(Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone.

Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records.

The House committee did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

A day earlier, Bankston revealed in court that Jones’ attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.

A jury in Austin, Texas, is deciding how much Jones should pay to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 school massacre because of the Infowars’ repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Last month, the House Jan. 6 committee showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Jones, and others vowing that Jan. 6 would be the day they would fight for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

