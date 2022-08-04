Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna from across the state are competing in the 46th annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament.

At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different islands broken into multiple divisions.

The statewide league strives to keep seniors active.

“Coming here just fun the fellowship the joy that we have, the hospitality that all the teams show for each other, the respect that’s what its all about,” said 69-year-old Jimmy Park of Kua’aina II.

Players must be at least 50-years-old — with some competing into their 80′s.

“Don’t sit down at home, come out and play ball, it’s really really good exercise for guys,” said 80-year-old Boss Hanato of the Kona Warriors.

Day three kicks off on Thursday, before single elimination begins Friday morning at 8.

