43-year-old man dies after being pulled from waters off Ko Olina

Your top local stories for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 43-year-old man found floating in waters off Ko Olina has died.

Authorities said the man was pulled from the ocean on July 30.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed on life support.

Officials said he pronounced dead on Tuesday.

There has been word on the exact cause of death.

Honolulu police said there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

