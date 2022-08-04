Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

4 arrested, released on Kauai amid concerning spread of fake jewelry scam

Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.
Four of the suspects arrested on Kauai with alleged ties to a growing jewelry scam.(Kauai Police)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested four men suspected of selling counterfeit jewelry in the latest scam circulating throughout the islands.

Police identified the suspects, all originally from Romania, as 32-year-old Mihail Drugan, 24-year-old Daniel Calin, 37-year-old Vasile Alexandru and 29-year-old Nicolae Dragomir.

Police say the suspects approach people on the street or at homes attempting to sell rare or antique jewelry. The storyline they stick to usually includes mentioning they are visitors who lost their wallets, and need money for various reasons, police said.

The jewelry they sell has proven to be fake, KPD said.

To make this arrest, KPD says they were able to track down the suspects after a witness shared a license plate of one of the vehicles used. It led officers to a Kapaa hotel where the four were taken into custody.

Officers later released the suspects pending investigation as they continue to dig deeper into the alleged scam.

“In addition to these four men, preliminary investigations reveal that there may be more individuals on Kaua’i that are committing these crimes,” said Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of the Investigative Services Bureau. “We are asking the public to stay alert and to please report any similar experiences you or someone you know may have encountered. If possible, try to take note of individual characteristics of the person, along with their behavior patterns and vehicles, as it may assist law enforcement in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting suspects.”

This scam has also spread on Oahu with dozens of reports of similar encounters, prompting calls for people to be vigilant.

Kauai police ask anyone on the Garden Isle who may have fallen victim, or knows someone who has, to call them at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Agua from Aquaman: Here’s why Jason Momoa was passing out water at 36,000 feet
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country

Latest News

In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves.
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
Generic Image
Staffing shortages trigger temporary closures at some Oahu EMS stations
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks with Abdurrehman Naveed, Bloomberg-Harvard Fellow about...
It takes 6 months to hire someone at the city. The mayor wants to slash that in half