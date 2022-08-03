University of Hawaii keeps mandatory indoor masking policy ahead of new semester

Congress is directing the FAA to establish minimum dimensions for airplane seats.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of the 2022 fall semester, University of Hawaii Officials announced masking will be required indoors across system campuses.

UH made the announcement Wednesday after consulting with health advisors, saying the update was effective immediately.

Indoor spaces where masking is required includes classrooms, shared lab spaces and other tightly confined spaces like advising offices.

In all other settings on campus, masks are high recommended.

Masking guidelines are in place now through the first month of classes, until Sept. 19. School officials will closely monitor and change the guidelines as needed.

“The retention of this indoor masking requirement will help everyone safely begin the semester while all but one of our counties is at a “high” COVID-19 community level. This guidance also recognizes increasing face-to-face interaction this fall among students as well as employees who may have traveled recently from outside of the state,” university officials said in the announcement.

This comes as the state released new COVID numbers Tuesday. Health officials reported 21 new COVID fatalities and 3,689 new infections over the last week.

The DOH now releases weekly recaps of the COVID numbers rather than issuing a daily report.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Agua from Aquaman: Here’s why Jason Momoa was passing out water at 36,000 feet
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Hawaii Loa Ridge home where gruesome murder occurred is listed for $2.5M

Latest News

Water samples taken by UH scientists from Pearl City Peninsula
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
Pain on the pocketbook: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
Hawaii has the second highest percentage of electric vehicles in the country, behind California.
Got an EV? Central Oahu has these new charging stations
Kalani Pe'a
PODCAST: 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners reflect on their big night