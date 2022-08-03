UH releases concerning water data from Red Hill crisis then abruptly takes it down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis.

University of Hawaii data seems to show trace amounts of jet fuel in some military neighborhoods before and after they were given the all clear by the state Health Department.

Even after Department of Health gave the all clear early this year, UH scientists found positive detections in Ford Island, Hickam and Red Hill Mauka.

UH scientists used a technology called fluorescence spectroscopy that uses light to screen for potential fuel contamination and their work has been done very quietly for months. It’s the same testing used to monitor oil plumes during the Deepwater Horizon spill.

According to a recent report released to the community by UH scientists, they have continued to observe fluorescence spectra “resembling low concentrations of JP-5 in a small percentage of samples.”

The scientists added the assumption is that positive screening detection of potential JP-5 fluorescence are residual contaminants from the fuel released into the Red Hill Shaft and distributed through the Navy drinking water system.

Many residents have been providing water samples to UH scientists since last November’s fuel spill contaminated the Navy’s water system.

One of them being Pearl City Peninsula resident Davie-Ann Momilani Thomas. Her neighborhood showed a possible detection in May 2022 even though the health advisory had been lifted by the Department of Health.

“To see these results and have them come into our homes and do this with us was just like a big huge relief,” said Thomas. “I’ve been so thankful for them. I’ve kept them hidden for nine months.”

“It will show that these positive readings occur sporadically,” said Wayne Tanaka, director of Sierra Club of Hawaii. “In some cases, you have a sample from a particular area that’s clean and then it will have JP-5 and then clean again.”

In a press release shared Tuesday morning, the University of Hawaii announced the water data was up on a website and even scheduled a news conference.

But a few hours later, it was abruptly cancelled and the website was taken down. The University of Hawaii says it was prematurely released by the Communications Department.

However, Hawaii News Now learned that UH told stakeholders there were concerns by the Navy, EPA and DOH.

The release brought up the UH Red Hill Task Force, the new Tap Water Screening Dashboard and Tom Giambelluca of UH Manoa Water Resources Research Center.

“This is an explosive piece of information that has repercussions that are going to last for a really long time,” said Kate Needham, executive director of Armed Forces Housing Advocates and a volunteer for the UH Red Hill Task Force.

“I have no doubt in my mind that lawyers who are assisting with lawsuits in this situation grasped on to this information very quickly,” added Needham.

Another resident Jamie Williams also had water samples taken from her home at Red Hill after getting sick from the contaminated water last November.

“As early as February 2, there was a positive at least from a sample collected from my home. We were then told to return to our homes on the 17th of February,” said Williams.

Williams recalled the memory of having to go back home despite knowing that her home was contaminated with JP-5. She said she’s still dealing with health issues from the water.

“As late as May, my own home was positive which was consistent with some of the skin rashes scalp sores that my husband and I were experiencing with contact with the water,” said Williams.

UH scientists said it’s possible they detected fuel below regulated levels and can’t comment on implications to human health and urged further testing.

The state Health Department said UH’s testing method can produce false positives. They added that biofilms commonly found in household plumbing is one of the many substances where the presence of fluorescence can be detected.

“DOH will continue to make decisions based on EPA-certified methods run at EPA-certified laboratories. Those certified tests continue to show that the Navy’s drinking water system meets EPA and DOH’s strict drinking water standards,” the statement added.

UH scientists said there was no fuel detected in their samples from Board of Water Supply customers.

