Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

The NTSB is investigating after a pilot said his co-pilot jumped from the plane mid-flight. (WRAL, CITY OF RALEIGH EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:20 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.

That’s according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday.

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited the small cargo plane on Friday afternoon. He didn’t have a parachute.

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight without a parachute. His body was found in a backyard about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.(Source: Family photos, WRAL via CNN)

His body was found in a backyard about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that the plane was heading to the airport.

The pilot onboard had apparently told them that his co-pilot had “jumped out of the aircraft.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

Latest News

The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
The NTSB is investigating after a pilot told air traffic control his co-pilot jumped from their...
Co-pilot found dead after pilot says he jumped from plane
Ukraine’s forces are deploying lethal drones in their countermeasures against Russian...
Ukraine deploys hi-tech drone warfare to counter Russian aggression