Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Not all that glitters is gold: Kauai police warn of increased fake jewelry scams

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai Police HNN(HNN)
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not all that glitters is gold.

The Kauai Police Department is urging the public to be vigilant after an uptick in fake jewelry scams.

According to officials, criminals are targeting potential buyers in public places — some are even approaching homes.

The scammers claim to sell “rare or antique” jewelry, saying they need money because of lost wallets or stolen IDs, authorities said.

Officials warn to use extreme caution if approached in this manner.

“We recommend having all jewelry inspected by a reputable professional jeweler before making any purchases,” said Bryson Ponce, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau.

“And if you suspect any suspicious activity, do not hesitate to walk away and call police.”

It is unclear if the culprits have a history of resorting to physical violence, but the public is advised to take note of their appearance and possible identification factors, such as license plate numbers.

Immediately contact Kauai police dispatch at (808) 241-1711 if you fall victim to or suspect scams.

In June, the Honolulu Police Department reported similar fraudulent jewelry scams happening around Oahu.

KPD released tips to prevent being scammed:

  • Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.
  • Be wary of suspicious payment methods.
  • Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or emails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.
  • Check your bank, credit card and phone statements regularly. If you see an unknown or unauthorized charge, immediately notify your bank or service provider.
  • Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting of unknown individuals. Responsible family members should help to keep them safe.
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Agua from Aquaman: Here’s why Jason Momoa was passing out water at 36,000 feet
Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country

Latest News

Radar shows an area of heavy rain in the Wailea and Makena areas of Maui
Flood advisory issued for parts of Maui
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Midday Newscast: House Speaker Pelosi departs Taiwan amid growing fears of China retaliation
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up