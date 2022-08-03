Not all that glitters is gold: Kauai police warn of increased fake jewelry scams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not all that glitters is gold.

The Kauai Police Department is urging the public to be vigilant after an uptick in fake jewelry scams.

According to officials, criminals are targeting potential buyers in public places — some are even approaching homes.

The scammers claim to sell “rare or antique” jewelry, saying they need money because of lost wallets or stolen IDs, authorities said.

Officials warn to use extreme caution if approached in this manner.

“We recommend having all jewelry inspected by a reputable professional jeweler before making any purchases,” said Bryson Ponce, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau.

“And if you suspect any suspicious activity, do not hesitate to walk away and call police.”

It is unclear if the culprits have a history of resorting to physical violence, but the public is advised to take note of their appearance and possible identification factors, such as license plate numbers.

Immediately contact Kauai police dispatch at (808) 241-1711 if you fall victim to or suspect scams.

In June, the Honolulu Police Department reported similar fraudulent jewelry scams happening around Oahu.

KPD released tips to prevent being scammed:

Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.

Be wary of suspicious payment methods.

Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or emails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.

Check your bank, credit card and phone statements regularly. If you see an unknown or unauthorized charge, immediately notify your bank or service provider.

Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting of unknown individuals. Responsible family members should help to keep them safe.

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

