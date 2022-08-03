Tributes
Maui all-stars win third game 10-0 at Intermediate World Series

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:32 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui all-stars are moving on after their second win at the Little League Intermediate World Series in California.

“It feels pretty good. I never really experienced anything like this. It’s really fun,” said Central East Maui Little League pitcher Jayden Perry-Waikiki.

Representing the West Region, the 13-year-old boys from the Valley Isle beat the Southeast Region 10 to zero in Livermore on Tuesday.

“The way that they bond together and pick the next guy up, it’s awesome and amazing to see and it’s a humbling experience,” said Kris Sergent, father of Central East Maui Little League third baseman Koltyn Sergent. “This ride to a Little League World Series, to wear the blue and yellow that everybody strives to wear, it’s something that everyone is going to talk about for the rest of their lives.”

It was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Then Maui gained momentum. The game ended with a walk off by outfielder Pono Easley.

“It feels pretty good. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Easley said. “Just feels great that we’re moving on.”

The team from Hawaii is now 2-1. They play their fourth game against the East Region on Wednesday 9:00 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Games are live on the ESPN+ app.

“This is every little boy’s dream,” said Central East Maui Little League Coach Christopher Kish. “Most of us played little league growing up and you’ve always wanted to get to this point where you can wear the blue and gold jerseys and it’s so exciting to see the thrill on these boys’ faces. We have such a good group of boys. They bond together so much, and we really have a solid team.”

