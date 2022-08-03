Tributes
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway.

According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when he lost control. Police said he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic toward a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was ejected into a grass area next to the guardrail, investigators said.

Neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors. Officials said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

