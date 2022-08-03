Tributes
Hoping to pursue a career in agriculture? You may qualify for free tuition

Your top local stories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii announced a special program that offers free tuition to Native Hawaiian students and others interested in a career in agriculture.

The Ao Kahi project is being offered at Windward Community College, in which students can get hands-on learning experience and receive credentials.

Besides the cost of tuition, qualified students can also receive career readiness support, textbook loans, digital access to learning platforms, a 40-hour paid internship, professional development and more.

“The Ao Kahi project is a great option for Native Hawaiian students and anyone interested in any major since sustainable agriculture knowledge is valuable personally and professionally. We welcome students to start their career pathway at Windward Community College,” said Jodie Yim, Ao Kahi project coordinator.

The next cohort starts in October and runs through January 2023.

Fall applications will be accepted until Aug. 8.

