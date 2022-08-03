Got an EV? Central Oahu has these new charging stations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in.

Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range.

Lower rates will be offered during the daytime, when the sunlight produces ample amounts of energy.

HECO has a total of 27 chargers on the four islands of Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island. This latest addition increases their charger count to 15 on Oahu, with goals to add five more within the next few months.

Hawaii has the second-highest percentage of electric vehicles in the country, behind California.

EV drivers told HNN last year that they felt like vehicles were starting to outpace the charging infrastructure.

“With the number of EV’s on Hawaii’s roadways more than tripling over the past five years, there is clearly a need for more charging options,” said HECO’s director of electrification of transportation Aki Marceau, in a press release.

According to a report from Axios, Hawaii holds 1.3% of the electric vehicles in the country, which is a small amount compared to California’s leading 39%.

For more information on charging centers in the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.