Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Got an EV? Central Oahu has these new charging stations

Hawaii has the second highest percentage of electric vehicles in the country, behind California.
Hawaii has the second highest percentage of electric vehicles in the country, behind California.(HNN File)
By Krista Rados
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in.

Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range.

Lower rates will be offered during the daytime, when the sunlight produces ample amounts of energy.

HECO has a total of 27 chargers on the four islands of Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island. This latest addition increases their charger count to 15 on Oahu, with goals to add five more within the next few months.

Hawaii has the second-highest percentage of electric vehicles in the country, behind California.

EV drivers told HNN last year that they felt like vehicles were starting to outpace the charging infrastructure.

“With the number of EV’s on Hawaii’s roadways more than tripling over the past five years, there is clearly a need for more charging options,” said HECO’s director of electrification of transportation Aki Marceau, in a press release.

According to a report from Axios, Hawaii holds 1.3% of the electric vehicles in the country, which is a small amount compared to California’s leading 39%.

For more information on charging centers in the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
It happened about 10:30 Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.
Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot
Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Ambulance" on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Academy...
Agua from Aquaman: Here’s why Jason Momoa was passing out water at 36,000 feet
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Hawaii Loa Ridge home where gruesome murder occurred is listed for $2.5M

Latest News

Water samples taken by UH scientists from Pearl City Peninsula
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
Women are now a super-majority at the University of Hawaii.
University of Hawaii keeps mandatory indoor masking policy ahead of new semester
Like everything else, the price of a plate lunch is going up.
Pain on the pocketbook: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
Kalani Pe'a
PODCAST: 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners reflect on their big night