Hawaii residents begin casting their votes as state receives over 100K ballots so far

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election season is underway as voting service centers are now open and registered Hawaii voters should have received a mail-in ballot.

The Hawaii State Office of Elections reported Wednesday morning that around 107,000 ballots have come in so far.

On Oahu alone, 82,940 ballots have been received by the state. On Monday, about 5,000 ballots were received and an additional 14,000 ballots came in on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 127 people voted in person on Monday and 141 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the primary election, state officials held an accuracy test of the vote counting system on Saturday. It was a system-wide process for all vote counters that will be used.

Testing is done by official observers that include members of the different political parties, community groups and others who look forward to this work every year.

They verify accuracy by checking against hand-counts. And on election day, the first batch of counted ballots is audited by hand-counting to again verify that the equipment is operating properly.

Another audit is then conducted after the election using a random sample of at least 10% of precincts.

Part of this test is also ensuring that all the networks the state uses to send out the election results are sound and secure.

That information comes from the Neighbor Island counting centers and is compiled with the counts here at the State Capitol.

Then, the information is sent out to media and posted on the elections office website for the public to see.

