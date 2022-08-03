From Hawaii to Europe: This designer prepares to make his mark at 3 major fashion weeks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian designer and Kumu Micah Kamohoalii is getting ready to embark on a European fashion tour to showcase his Hawaiian designs.

Kamohoalii will unveil his new collection first at the London Fashion Week on September 17.

Then a week later, his designs will hit the catwalk at the Milan Fashion Week. Not too long after, he’ll be closing out his tour at Paris Fashion Week.

Excitement is in the air for the designer and his team as they prepare to travel Europe by train.

According to their website, Dezigns by Kamohoalii strives to educate in the ways of Hawaiian designs, metaphoric imagery, cultural significance with strong symbolism and interpretations.

“I like to take an array of models,” added Kamahoalii. “I like to take real, real people and real Hawaiian people. And so I’ve been having to teach my aunties how to walk in heels, stilettos, and you know with boots.”

Kamohoalii just opened his first of two new stores on Oahu — one at Pearlridge Center and the other at Windward Mall.

He said his biggest challenge next to fundraising is going to be footwear.

