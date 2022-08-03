Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grandmother is in critical condition after police say she was run over by her own SUV in a convenience store parking lot.

Police say the SUV was parked in the lot just off Nuuanu Avenue near Kuakini Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say they saw a the woman under the vehicle and a teenage boy in the driver’s seat trying to get the vehicle started.

They got it running but as the 58-year-old was putting tools back in the trunk, the SUV started rolling backwards.

“I just heard tires screeching,” said witness Nelson McCormick, was standing outside the apartment complex next door. “All I seen is security running and somebody was underneath the car.”

He said the woman had been dragged into the street and ended up trapped under the front of the vehicle.

McCormick said there were more than a dozen people there to help almost immediately.

“They moved the hood and there she was on the road,” McCormick said.

EMS rushed the woman to the hospital. At last check, she was in critical condition.

It’s unclear if the boy was hurt.

McCormick called what happened a tragedy, saying he hopes the woman will be OK.

“I pray to God she is,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Honolulu police confirmed no one was issued a citation in this case.

