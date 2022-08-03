Forecast: Lighter winds and spotty showers to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter winds over the next three days will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop. A few showers will form over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon with higher shower coverage forecast over the Big Island and Maui. Isolated thunderstorms are possible near Maui and the Big Island starting later tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Trade winds will restrengthen from Friday into the weekend as the disturbance weakens and drifts northward.

Mainly small background south swells are expected through the weekend. East facing shores will see a slight increase in surf heights from tonight through Friday as a medium period swell from eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity moves through the local waters.

