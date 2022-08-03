Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’

A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they cashed a $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Hicks Jr. works with his brother, Stephen Hicks, and his father, William Hicks Sr., at the family’s garage door repair company.

The brothers said they often ride to work together and sometimes stop for lottery tickets, and last week they bought two tickets at a Speedway gas station in Alexandria.

WAVE reports the $2,000 Loaded ticket matched the numbers needed to hit the game’s top prize worth $500,000.

“I’ll usually scratch one, and he’ll [Stephen Hicks] scratch one,” William Hicks Jr. told lottery officials. “And then Stephen told me we won $500,000. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times.”

The brothers’ father also could not believe the news when they called him.

“I was like, ‘no way,’” William Hicks Sr. said. “They spent the next few minutes trying to convince me.”

Lottery officials said the three men went to lottery headquarters and split the winnings between them, each receiving a check for $118,333.33 after taxes.

Stephen Hicks said he needed tires for his truck but is now looking at just buying a new ride altogether.

William Hicks Jr. told officials he plans to pay his mother’s mortgage and help his grandmother, while his father said he plans to purchase the property he had been renting out his farmhouse.

The Kentucky Lottery said the Speedway store would receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
An attorney for Daniel Aikau says his client got into a fight with 70-year-old Alofaaga Togiai...
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
A federal anti-drug task force says the powerful narcotic is being smuggled into Hawaii by...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
It happened on Hawaii Belt Road near the 11 and a half mile marker in Pepeekeo.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
Officials said the man was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head

Latest News

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
A car slammed into the Rodeo General Store in Makawao on Monday.
Car slams into Maui storefront, causing $200K in damage
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
97,295 pounds of marine debris removed from the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
Team of divers clears 97,000 pounds of trash from Papahanaumokuakea monument reefs