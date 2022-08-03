Tributes
DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes compared to 2021

Your top local stories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021.

So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year.

While Oahu accounts for 26 deaths — compared to 29 in 2021 — state data shows the problem is mainly being seen on Neighbor Islands.

Hawaii Island has recorded 25 deaths through July, which is up from 13 during the same time last year. Maui County has had 13 deaths, compared to three fatalities. Kauai has reported six traffic fatalities compared to none in the previous year.

The data also shows that among pedestrian deaths, homeless people are disproportionately impacted.

DOT said there were seven pedestrian deaths on Oahu with four of them being homeless. Meanwhile in Maui County, of the four pedestrian deaths reported, two were homeless.

To promote more awareness about the issue, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to announce Pedestrian Safety Month on Wednesday, followed by a sign waving event encouraging drivers to slow down.

Read the full statistics here.

